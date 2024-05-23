It's Not a Bride, It's 'Bujji' - Prabhas Clarifies Cryptic Post at Kalki Event

Tollywood superstar Prabhas dismissed speculation about his marriage plans at the pre-release event for his upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Wednesday. The actor revealed that his recent cryptic social media post about "someone special" entering his life referred to a character named Bujji from the movie, not a real-life partner.

"I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans," Prabhas told the audience. He explained that the Instagram post was director Nag Ashwin's idea to promote Bujji, an advanced car AI that plays a significant role in the film.

At the buzzing event, Prabhas made a grand entry by driving onto the stage in a sophisticated supercar 'Bujji'. The customized vehicle, developed in collaboration with Anand Mahindra's company serves as Prabhas's best friend in the futuristic thriller.

Prabhas expressed excitement about Bujji and the three-year journey making 'Kalki 2898 AD.' "Nag has been making me do crazy things. I am super excited about Bujji and can't wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen," he said.

Inspired by Hindu mythology but set in the future, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also features Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. The big-budget film faced pandemic delays but is now set for a June 27 release.