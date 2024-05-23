Rupali Ganguly shares her ‘airport diaries’ as she travels to Delhi

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has jetted off to New Delhi and shared some moments from the airport.

Rupali took to Instagram stories and shared a video where she was seen walking towards her gate in a yellow 'salwar kameez'.

The actress wrote: “Subah subah” and used a “chalo Dilli” sticker.

She then shared a video of herself twirling in the airport. Moments later, she shared a few clips of her taking off and landing.

The actress also posted a few pictures on Instagram where she was seen sitting inside the aircraft.

Rupali captioned it: “Good morning sunshine.”

Earlier this month, Rupali, known for her roles in shows such as 'Anupamaa' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' announced her decision to join the BJP and enter politics.

The 47-year-old actress, who made her TV debut with the show 'Sukanya', gained the spotlight through the 2003 medical drama 'Sanjivani: A Medical Boon'. She achieved wider acclaim with the iconic sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'.

She has also participated in reality shows, including the first season of 'Bigg Boss'.

