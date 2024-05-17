Surprising Motivation Behind Malavika's Workout Routine, Deets Inside

Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan recently revealed her motivation for hitting the gym regularly stems from building strength and resilience rather than just physical appearance. The fitness enthusiast shared a video of working out and reflected on her fitness journey in a recent social media post.

Mohanan shared that she initially started working out to achieve a certain body aesthetic. However, her priorities have shifted over time. "Watching my own strength and resilience increase gradually and to watch my body now do things which in the past have felt seemingly impossible makes me realize the power of 'one day at a time,'" she wrote on Instagram.

According to Mohanan, the key is consistency and discipline. She finds motivation from seeing her capabilities grow little by little through sustained effort. Even simple workout shoes can provide an extra nudge: "My pink shoes motivate me to workout," she added.

On the work front, Mohanan will next star in the Tamil film 'Thangalaan.' She also has an upcoming Telugu movie 'The Raja Saab' opposite Prabhas in the works.