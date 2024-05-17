Nayanthara and Vignesh Put Romance on Display in Recent Photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one couple that never fails to showcase their love for each other on their social media handles. Nayanthara in a recent post shared some adorable pictures of herself and her husband.

The recent post is a display of the physical affection between the couple. The collection of photos in her post showcases the two holding hands and walking along the beach, whereas other photos show them doing the same on a street and in a temple.

Nayanthara and Vignesh exchanged vows in 2022 in Chennai after years of being in a relationship together. An intimate wedding witnessed only their close friends and popular celebrities like Mani Ratnam, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, Rajinikanth, and Dileep. The couple welcomed home twin boys, conceived via surrogacy.

On the work front, Geetu Mohandas is in talks with Nayanthara to join the cast in his action thriller, 'Toxic' starring Kanada sensation, Yash, Bollywood star, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many more prominent actors. The lady superstar has wrapped up the shoot for 'Test' by S. Sashikanth and is set to star alongside Nivin Pauly in 'Dear Students'