Prabhas’ Spirit: Deepika Out, Tripti In — What’s Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Sandeep Vanga’s Movie?

Actress Tripti Dimri, who shot to fame with her striking performance in Animal, is once again in the limelight. Known for her bold role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, Tripti became a household name overnight after the film’s release. Despite acting in a few films prior, it was Animal that truly brought her into the national spotlight. Now, she’s making headlines yet again as she reunites with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next big project, Spirit, starring pan-India star Prabhas.

Deepika Out, Tripti In

Originally, Spirit was set to feature Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite Prabhas. According to reports, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had even narrated the script to her, and she had shown interest. However, things took a turn. While no official reason was given, industry insiders reveal that Deepika was dropped from the project due to her extensive demands.

Bollywood media suggests that Deepika was uncomfortable with the level of on-screen exposure required for the role. In addition, she had reportedly requested limited working hours, citing family commitments as a new mother. These factors are said to have influenced the director’s decision to bring in Tripti Dimri instead.

Remuneration Talks: ₹20 Crore vs ₹4 Crore

Another major reason for the casting change appears to be remuneration. Deepika reportedly demanded a massive ₹20 crore to come on board. Along with the high fee, her strict schedule conditions made it difficult for the makers to proceed.

Tripti, on the other hand, was more flexible. She is said to have agreed to do the film for ₹4 crore—just one-fifth of Deepika’s quoted fee. This marks the highest paycheck of Tripti’s career. Before Animal, she was charging close to ₹40 lakh per project. Thanks to her newfound fame, her market value has soared, and Spirit now become her most lucrative deal yet.

What to Expect from Spirit

Spirit is shaping up to be a mega-budget action entertainer with Prabhas playing a fierce and powerful police officer. The film is being produced on a whopping ₹400 crore budget and will feature music composed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is expected to hit theatres next year.

With Tripti Dimri stepping into the lead role and teaming up once again with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is generating massive buzz. Fans are excited to see this fresh on-screen pairing of Prabhas and Tripti and are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.