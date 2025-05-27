US Immigration Policy Shift: Impact on International Students at Harvard

A dramatic shift in US policy aimed at foreign students at Harvard University has caused a storm within the academic community, destabilizing many students and leaving them uncertain about what the future holds for them. The US government's sudden revocation of Harvard's SEVP certification has left students scrambling for alternatives, with their education hopes and career ambitions hanging by a thread.

Policy change has brought an uncertain environment, with students making sense of the snap change. Several had spent time meticulously planning their admission, accommodation, and finances, and all that was reversed in just a few days. The international students are given a clear message: their future in the US is no longer certain.

While the students are attempting to adjust to the new reality, education counsellors are intervening to assist. Most are working around the clock to help students shop around, like applying to other SEVP-approved institutions or deferring admissions so that they do not lose their visa status. Some of the counsellors are also advising students to have a contingency plan, with some applying to universities in Australia, the UK, or Canada.

While a few students have been given emotional support by Harvard's students and faculty, practical assistance has been limited. Students are being asked to wait and hope, instead of receiving tangible assistance. What students require is open communication, swift action, and backup systems to guide them through the crisis.

The abrupt policy shift has come at a heavy price for the students' mental well-being. They are hurting, feeling betrayed, and questioning their future. The psychological cost is also high, with reports of anxiety, panic, and sleep deprivation among students. Experts opine that effective counselling is required to assist students in overcoming these challenges.

The US policy change could have far-reaching effects, possibly driving international students to seek opportunities elsewhere. Experts caution that the uncertainty in US policies could undermine trust and discourage global talent from coming to the US. For now, students are waiting it out, making contingency plans, and attempting to remain optimistic. As they go through this crisis, one thing remains certain: planning for their future should not be like crisis management.

Also read: Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang: Punjab Class 10, 12 toppers meet DC and SSP!