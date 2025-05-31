Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Wraps Up Shoot – Teaser Likely to Drop on June 6

Big news for Rebel Star Prabhas fans! The much-anticipated film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, has officially completed its shooting schedule. With dubbing work also wrapped up, the film has now entered the final leg of post-production—re-recording. As per the latest buzz, the makers are planning to unveil the teaser on June 6, with an official confirmation expected in the next couple of days.

In The Raja Saab, Prabhas steps into a never-before-seen role as the titular character, promising a refreshing cinematic experience. The film is said to travel across both past and present timelines, and comes loaded with horror elements—a genre the actor has never explored in a lead role before. This unique combination has set high expectations among fans and trade circles alike.

So far, only the first look poster has been released, leaving fans eagerly waiting for more. But the wait seems to be over, as insiders hint at a series of updates rolling out soon, beginning with the teaser release.

If everything stays on track, The Raja Saab is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 5. With Prabhas trying his hand at horror for the first time and director Maruthi helming the project, the film is expected to offer something truly different for Telugu cinema audiences.

Stay tuned for more exclusive updates as The Raja Saab prepares to make a royal entry into theaters later this year.