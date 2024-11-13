Prabhas Raja Saab - Harry Potter Kind Visuals!

Prabhas' upcoming film, Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, promises to deliver a thrilling horror-comedy experience. With producer Vishwa Prasad touting it as having "biggest horror elements" and a "huge scale," anticipation is running high.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, who is joining hands for the film's music, said that the visuals by Raja Saab are something similar to Harry Potter movies. "The film looks pretty interesting, and I'm excited to work with Prabhas again," said Kumar.

If people were sceptical about Prabhas and Maruthi coming together initially, opinions have changed with each passing day as the buzz around Raja Saab grows, and the Harry Potter comparison has just amplified it.

Bhushan Kumar also confirmed that Prabhas is working on another film with Mythri Movie Makers, which remains untitled. And lastly, Prabhas is collaborating with Sandeep Vanga on Spirit where he is "super excited."

Producer Vishwa Prasad hinted a while ago that Raja Saab comes out with the "biggest" horror elements and a "biggish scale". With Maruthi at the helm and Prabhas on board, all eyes are out for Raja Saab. Will it truly deliver? Only time will tell.

