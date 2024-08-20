Prabhas Birthday Gift To Fans!

Get ready for a blast. Prabhas' debut film, Eshwar, is set to re-release on October 23rd, coinciding with the Rebel Star's birthday. This 2002 Telugu-language action drama, directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, marked the beginning of Prabhas' illustrious career.

The movie, starring Prabhas and Sridevi Vijaykumar, with Siva Krishna and Revathi in supporting roles, is a treat for fans to witness vintage Prabhas on the big screen.

The re-release is a testament to Prabhas' enduring popularity and his fans' eagerness to relive his early days as a leading man.

The re-release of Eshwar is a unique opportunity for For newerfans to experience Prabhas' debut film and witness his growth as an actor.

long-time fans to relive fond memories and enjoy the film on the big screen once again.

Celebrating Prabhas' birthday in a special way, acknowledging his contributions to Telugu cinema