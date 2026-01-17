Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s High-Voltage Film Locks Its Release Date

After days of speculation suggesting a Sankranthi 2027 release, the makers of Prabhas’ much-anticipated film Spirit have finally put all rumours to rest by officially announcing its release date.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the high-octane cop action drama is now slated to hit theatres on March 5, 2027, aligning with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Adding to its box office advantage, Eid also falls within the film’s opening week, giving Spirit an extended festive window and boosting its commercial prospects.

Choosing a March release is being seen as a strategic move, allowing the film to enjoy a solo run at the box office rather than competing in the heavily crowded Sankranthi season.

The PAN-India project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana in key roles. The background score will be composed by Harshavardhan Rameswar.

With a powerful combination of star power, a celebrated director, and a well-planned release window, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2027.