Pooja Hegde Returns to Tollywood with Dulquer Salmaan

After a considerable hiatus, glam diva Pooja Hegde is all set to return to Tollywood with a bang. The actress, known for her dazzling screen presence and powerful performances, has signed on for a big-ticket Telugu film alongside Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

According to industry insiders, Pooja was waiting for the perfect script to mark her re-entry into Telugu cinema—and she has finally found it. “She was waiting for the right offer, and this project offers her a meaty, well-written role,” said a source close to the development.

Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film is touted to be a breezy entertainer. The fresh pairing of Pooja Hegde and Dulquer Salmaan has already generated buzz, with many calling it a refreshing combination. “Both Pooja and Dulquer are immensely talented and visually striking—they’re expected to light up the screen together,” the source added.

While she was away from Telugu films, Pooja kept herself busy in Kollywood. She shared screen space with Suriya in Retro and is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan opposite Vijay. Her recent special dance number Monica in Rajinikanth’s Coolie went viral, earning her wide appreciation for her performance and moves.

Pooja’s earlier stint in Tollywood saw her working with some of the biggest stars in the industry—Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. Now, with Dulquer Salmaan added to her illustrious list, her comeback promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Interestingly, sources reveal that the actress had deliberately turned down multiple Telugu projects featuring lesser-known actors to preserve her brand image. Now that the right opportunity has come her way, she is geared up to reclaim her position in Tollywood.

With her return, Pooja Hegde is expected to give stiff competition to reigning stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, and Mrunal Thakur in the race for the top spot among leading heroines in the Telugu industry.