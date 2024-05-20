Payal Rajput Considers Legal Action Over Harassment

Tollywood actress Payal Rajput, who rose to fame with her performance in the hit film 'Mangalavaaram', is considering legal action against the producers of her upcoming movie 'Rakshana' (previously titled 5Ws). The actress alleges harassment and mistreatment by the film's team.

In a recent Instagram post, Rajput revealed that 'Rakshana', shot in 2019 and 2020, faced a delayed release. She claims the producers are now trying to capitalize on her recent success by demanding her presence for promotional activities without clearing her outstanding dues.

Despite efforts from Rajput's team to negotiate digital promotion contingent on settling payments and providing compensation, the producers allegedly refused to compromise. They have misused her name, tarnishing her image, and even threatened to ban her from the Telugu film industry, according to Rajput.

The situation escalated further when a distributor allegedly insisted that Rajput showcase certain assets to accept the film during recent meetings. The actress's team reported inappropriate language used during these discussions.

With unresolved payment issues and plans to release the movie without her authorization or consent, Rajput stated her intention to pursue legal action against the involved parties.

Many in the industry have voiced their support for the actress, condemning the alleged mistreatment and harassment she has faced. Further developments are awaited.