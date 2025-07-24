Pawan Kalyan’s Remuneration for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Will Surprise You!

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on 24 July after a five-year wait, seeing thick and thin. Despite its announcement in 2020, the movie had been postponed due to several reasons—Pawan Kalyan’s active participation in politics and the director Krish’s exit from the project caused a long wait to get released.

However, the movie has hit the theatres after five years and is going with mixed or predominately average talk from the audience. The movie’s VFX quality, screenplay, and the second part of the movie are subject to criticism.

Pawan Kalyan’s Remuneration for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Internal sources suggested that Pawan Kalyan had charged Rs 11-20 crore for HHVM, comparatively a profound slash from his last movie, BRO, where he had taken Rs 50 crore. which is a significant cut compared to his last movie, BRO, for which he reportedly took ₹50 crore. Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan stated that he did not consider remuneration for this movie, as the delays were primarily due to him.

Answering another question about why he was actively promoting the film rather than his previous ones, he said, “These are extenuating circumstances. I usually don’t promote my films, and I feel producers have suffered because of me. First, there was Corona, a natural disaster and a man-made disaster due to politics. I now feel some sort of responsibility towards promoting films that have been delayed.”

Adding more about his remuneration, he said, “Because even my remuneration for this…(laughs). I don’t know; I’ll consider it if it may become a hit tomorrow. My idea is that the film should be released first and do well to safeguard the producer.” This is not the first time Pawan has stated that he decided to promote the film out of a sense of responsibility towards the producer, AM Rathnam.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

After Krish quit the project, Jyothi Krisna, the son of Krish and Rathnam, took over as director of HHVM. Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb in the movie, Nidhhi Agerwal plays a dancer named Panchami, and Pawan plays the title outlaw. HHVM: Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit is the title of the first segment of the film. Depending on how this one turns out, the sequel, which hasn't been filmed yet, will go on set.