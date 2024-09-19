Pawan Kalyan Gears Up for Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Shoot Resumes in September

Pawan Kalyan is set to resume shooting for his highly anticipated film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, from the last week of September in Hyderabad. This period drama, being helmed by AM Jyothi Krishna, marks Pawan Kalyan's return to the big screen after a brief hiatus. Pawan is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of AP. He is likely to take break from his work to participate in the shoot of the film.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal, with cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS and music by MM Keeravani. Fans eagerly await the release, speculated to be in early 2025.



