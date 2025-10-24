OTT Releases This Weekend, Oct 22–24: Vash Level 2, They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, and More to Watch

This weekend, OTT platforms are bringing a mix of thrillers, romance, and reality drama for viewers. From supernatural horror to superhero fantasy and celebrity reality shows, here’s what’s streaming online:

Vash Level 2 – Netflix | October 22

Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, this supernatural horror continues 12 years after the original Vash (remade in Hindi as Shaitaan). Atharva still struggles with his daughter Aarya’s catatonic state after defeating the demon Pratap. When Pratap’s brother Rajnath unleashes new black magic on a girls’ school, Atharva must rise to end the evil once again.

Cast: Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar

They Call Him OG – Netflix | October 23

This Telugu action-crime drama traces the life of Ojas “OG” Gambheera, a feared gangster who comes out of retirement to face new enemies in Mumbai. The story follows OG’s rise from surviving a Yakuza raid in Japan to confronting ruthless crime lord Omi Bhau in 1970s Bombay.

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan

Nobody Wants This (Season 2) – Netflix | October 23

Joanne and Noah navigate love, religion, and identity. When Noah pressures Joanne to convert to Judaism, tension arises. Evicted and seeking refuge, Joanne faces an ultimatum that could change her life.

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lup

Param Sundari – Amazon Prime Video | October 24

This Hindi romantic drama explores the story of Param, a wealthy Delhi boy, and Sundari, a simple woman from Kerala. To test his dating app, Find Your Soulmate, Param must find his true match within a month – and the app pairs him with Sundari, who runs a homestay in Kerala.

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Manjot Singh

The Kardashians (Season 7) – JioHotstar, Hulu | October 24

Season 7 of The Kardashians dives into family drama, health scares, and emotional revelations. Kim Kardashian faces a life-threatening stress-related brain aneurysm, while shocking twists reveal a betrayal from someone close.

Cast: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner

A House of Dynamite – Netflix | October 24

An apocalyptic thriller following the U.S. government’s tense 19-minute response to an unidentified nuclear missile heading toward a major city.

Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris

Shakthi Thirumagan (Bhadrakaali) – JioHotstar | October 24

This Tamil political action thriller follows Kittu, a lobby agent uncovering the truth behind his mother’s murder. Betrayal forces him into a vigilante quest against corruption in Tamil Nadu politics.

Cast: Vijay Antony, Sunil Kripalani, Vaagai Chandrasekhar

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – JioHotstar | Coming Soon

A Malayalam fantasy superhero film inspired by Kerala folklore. Chandra discovers her supernatural powers after being kidnapped by an organ trafficking gang, taking revenge while exposing corruption.

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sunny Wayne, Indrajith Sukumaran

From October 20 to 23, Google India searches for “OTT” saw a significant spike, showing the growing appetite for streaming content. This weekend promises something for everyone – whether you love horror, action, romance, or reality TV.