OTT Releases This Week, June 2–8: Tourist Family, Lal Salaam, & 20+ New Movies and Series Now Streaming

Another week has arrived, and with it comes a flood of fresh content across theatres and streaming platforms. June is shaping up to be an exciting month for moviegoers and binge-watchers alike, with a lineup that caters to every taste—be it action-packed blockbusters, quirky comedies, or gripping dramas.

In Theatres This Week

Among the week’s theatrical highlights, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life is grabbing major attention, promising a high-voltage cinematic experience. Telugu cinema fans can look forward to titles like Sri Sri Rajavaru, Gamblers, and Badmashulu—each bringing unique storylines and genres to the big screen. Meanwhile, Bollywood’s hit comedy franchise returns with Housefull 5, ready to deliver its signature slapstick fun.

Streaming Picks: OTT Releases This Week

On the OTT front, there’s a vibrant mix of content releasing across platforms. *Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam is making its digital debut, while Tamil film Tourist Family and Malayalam feature Jinkhana are also joining the OTT club.

In Telugu, the spotlight is on the new web series Devika & Danny, featuring Ritu Varma and Subbaraju in lead roles. While Telugu content may be limited this week, the overall OTT slate boasts nearly 18 new films and web series spanning multiple languages and genres.

What’s Streaming Where (June 2–8)

Netflix

The Mortician (Documentary) – June 2

Criminal Code – Season 4 – June 4

One of These Days (Hollywood Film) – June 4

Ginny & Georgia – Season 3 – June 5

Tires – Season 2 – June 5

Jatt (Hindi Film – Rumored) – June 5

Mercy for None (Hollywood Film) – June 6

Straw (Hollywood Film) – June 6

The Survivors (Web Series) – June 6

Amazon Prime Video

Stolen – June 4

Sun NXT

Lal Salaam – June 6

JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar

Tourist Family (Tamil Film) – June 2

Gajana (Hindi Film) – June 2

Devika & Danny (Telugu Web Series) – June 6

ZEE5

Chat Kapat: The Deception (Hindi Film) – June 6

Sony LIV

Alappuzha Jinkhana – June 5

Maharani – Season 4 – June 6

Lionsgate Play

Red 2 (Adventure) – June 6

12 Strong (Hollywood Film) – June 6

High Forces (Hollywood Film) – June 6

Code 8 (Hollywood Film) – June 6

Apple TV+

Stick (Comedy Web Series) – June 4

With theatres buzzing and OTT platforms dropping content back-to-back, this week is set to keep entertainment lovers glued to their screens. Whether you're stepping out for a cinematic experience or staying in for a binge session, there’s something new waiting for you.