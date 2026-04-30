OTT Releases May 1, Friday: New Movies and Web Series to watch

This Friday brings a fresh lineup of entertainment across major streaming platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer. From gripping crime dramas and emotional thrillers to lighthearted animated adventures, the latest OTT releases promise an engaging weekend binge. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 have rolled out a mix of new titles on May 1, 2026.

Here’s a look at the top releases you can stream right now:

1. Glory – Netflix

This intense sports-based crime drama features Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, and Suvinder Vicky in key roles. The story follows a boxing coach whose aspirations are shattered after the sudden death of his top athlete. As his estranged sons return, they begin digging into the mystery, uncovering a dangerous world tied to the incident.

2. Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 – Amazon Prime Video

The second season continues the journey of Prashant, played by Paramvir Singh Cheema, who is determined to make it big in Mumbai’s film industry. Meanwhile, Jimmy, portrayed by Ambrish Verma, pushes forward with his business ambitions. With rising political influence entering the picture, the stakes grow much higher.

3. Undekhi: The Final Battle – SonyLIV

The popular crime thriller reaches its climax with an intense face-off. Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma lead the narrative as the story heads toward a dramatic conclusion. Themes of revenge, betrayal, and power struggles dominate the final chapter.

4. The Kerala Story 2 – ZEE5

This sequel presents the journeys of three young women who challenge societal expectations in pursuit of love. However, their choices lead them into troubling situations filled with manipulation and emotional conflict. The film features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.

5. Swapped – Netflix

Voiced by Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, this animated film tells the story of two natural rivals—a small forest creature and a bird—who magically exchange bodies. Their unexpected journey teaches them about friendship and understanding.

With such a diverse mix of genres—from crime and drama to animation—this week’s OTT releases offer plenty of options for viewers looking to unwind.

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