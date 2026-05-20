NTR Dragon Glimpse: Prashanth Neel-Style Blast

The makers of NTR-Neel unveiled a special glimpse introducing the film’s intense and gritty world on the occasion of NTR’s birthday today, May 20. The team also officially announced the title as Dragon, while revealing NTR’s character as Luger, the Assassin-In-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. Director Prashanth Neel has cleverly kept many key elements under wraps, making the birthday surprise even more exciting for fans.

The glimpse presents Dragon as a gripping action drama set against the backdrop of the lucrative opium trade and the dark criminal empire that emerged in India after the end of British rule. The story follows a man Luger, played by NT Rama Rao, who finds himself drawn into a ruthless world filled with crime, violence, and danger.

Mounted on a massive scale, the glimpse highlights the film’s grand visual canvas and intense atmosphere. NTR appears in a lean yet fierce avatar, delivering hard-hitting dialogues that hint at the powerful action and drama awaiting audiences in theatres. The teaser also showcases several high-octane action moments, carrying the signature style seen in Prashanth Neel’s earlier blockbusters like K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Much like his previous films, Prashanth Neel appears to have created a distinctive cinematic world for Dragon. The glimpse has already generated massive excitement among fans, with its scale, visuals, and action-packed presentation emerging as major highlights.

Another key attraction is the film’s ensemble cast. The glimpse features several prominent actors including Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev, and Benedict Paul Garrett. The film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, and Shatru in important roles.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and music composer Ravi Basrur. The film is being jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

Dragon is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 11, 2027.