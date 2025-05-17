NTR Birthday: Prashanth Neel Disappoints Fans, No Glimpse from Dragon

May 17, 2025, 11:44 IST
Prashant Neel Makes Way for Hrithik Roshan and NTR's War 2 Glimpse Slated for May 20

NTR birthday is going to be grandly celebrated by his ardent fans and followers. Hrithik Roshan and NTR-starrer War 2, the next big release of Tarak, announced a glimpse from the film to surprise NTR's die-hard fans on his much-awaited birthday, May 20.

Director Prashant Neel decided to drop his plans to release Dragon (NTR Neel) movie glimpse - that was scheduled for May 20 - to give better positioning for War 2 glimpse of NTR. In an official statement, Prashant Neel's team announced that the Dragon glimpse won't be released on the eve of NTR's birthday.


