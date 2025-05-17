AP SSC Reverification and Recounting Results 2025 – Know How to Check!

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Board has declared the class 10th reverification and recounting results. The students have submitted as many as 66,422 answer scripts. So far, the authorities have finished and declared results for 47,481 papers.

The rest of the results are in process and will be announced shortly. Students who requested reverification or recounting are requested to approach their respective school headmasters for their revised results.

Stay tuned to this page for further updates on the remaining results.