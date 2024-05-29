No Smiles for Cameras as Kareena Rushes at Airport

Bollywood actress Kareen Kapoor Khan rushes to avoid photos at the airport. Paparazzi tried to catch a glimpse of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as she hurried through the Mumbai Airport.

Known as "Bebo," Kareena Kapoor Khan wore casual clothes, including a striped shirt over a white tee, loose denims, and glares, carrying a bag as she made her way into the airport.

In a recent conversation with Jaldeep Ahlawat from Mashable India, who co-starred with Kareena in "Jaane Jaan," he disclosed that Saif Ali Khan and their children, Jeh and Taimur, joined Kareena on set. Jaldeep praised Taimur for his exceptional confidence and professionalism, noting his courteous good wishes to everyone and his keen interest in on-set activities and characters.

Kareena will appear in "Singham Again" by director Rohit Shetty, alongside stars such as Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. She will also star in Hansal Mehta's "The Buckingham Murders."