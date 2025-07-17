Nidhhi Agerwal Interview: Blessed To Play Panchami Role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

As the anticipation for Hari Hara Veera Mallu reaches a fever pitch, actress Nidhhi Agerwal shared her experiences and excitement in an exclusive interaction with print and web media. With the epic period action drama set to hit theatres on July 24th, the actress opened up about her powerful role, the film’s scale, and working alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

“I absolutely loved this character. Getting a role like this in a big film is always a blessing. It comes with so many shades. If you look at ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ and ‘Tara Tara’, they’re completely contrasting from each other — and that’s the beauty of it,” Nidhhi shared.

Donning the character of Panchami, Nidhhi revealed the immense effort that went into her transformation.

“The costume and jewellery credits go to the stylists — they worked so hard. It used to take me nearly two hours every day to get into the Panchami look. Every detail, no matter how small, was taken care of with great care and precision.”

When asked about working with Pawan Kalyan, she was visibly emotional. “I feel privileged to work with Pawan Kalyan Garu. His stardom is truly unmatched. Doing a hundred films is equal to doing just one with him.”

She also highlighted the soul of the film.

“‘Sword vs Spirit’ is the perfect tagline for Part 1. It clearly defines what the film is all about — a war of ideals, faith, and identity.”

Apart from intense performances, Nidhhi also trained hard for the action.

“I’ve been part of a few fight sequences and also learned horse riding and Bharatanatyam specifically for this film. It pushed me as a performer in every way.”

Recollecting her very first day on set, Nidhhi said: “The song ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ was shot on a real set and it was my first day. From the moment I stepped in, I could feel the scale and seriousness of this film.”

She emphasized how confident and committed the entire crew was. “I have the most combination scenes with Pawan Kalyan Garu and several others. Every artist and technician gave their best — you’ll see it on screen.”

Speaking about the film’s fictional roots within a real historical timeline, she said: “Veera Mallu is a fictional character placed in a real era — just like how we could create a story during COVID with imaginary characters. It’s the Indian version of Indiana Jones with royal intensity.”

And of course, the music: “The periodic genre is Keeravani Garu’s forte. He’s an Oscar winner for a reason. The background score in this film is going to elevate every scene. ‘Tara Tara’ and ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ are my songs, and they’re both very close to my heart.”

Directed by Jyothi Krishna, with music composed by M.M. Keeravani, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is presented by A.M. Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Productions.

The countdown to July 24th has truly begun — and with Nidhhi Agerwal promising both grace and grit, expectations are sky-high for Hari Hara Veera Mallu to be a cinematic spectacle.

