UGC NET June 2025 Result on July 22: Check Scorecards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the result date for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session. Based on the latest information, the results will be released on July 22, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results on the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Key Dates to Remember

The UGC NET June exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29, 2025. After the exam, the provisional answer key was made available on July 5, 2025, and the window to raise objections opened from July 6 to July 8, 2025. The candidates were provided with the facility to raise objections against the answer key within the stipulated time.

Result Declaration Criteria

The NTA has specified the process and standards for announcing the results. To be eligible for Assistant Professorship, the candidates have to satisfy the following conditions:

The number of candidates to be qualified will be 6% of all the candidates who have appeared in the test, as per their Master's degree or equivalent qualification.

The total vacancies will be filled by various categories according to the reservation policy of the Government of India.

The candidates should have appeared in both papers and achieved a minimum of 40% aggregate marks for General (Unreserved) / General EWS category candidates and a minimum of 35% aggregate marks for the candidates of reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Third gender).

The aggregate percentage of the two papers will be the qualifying cut-off for each subject and category.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Slots

The total slots for awarding JRF shall be distributed across various categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India.

How to Check UGC NET June 2025 Results

The candidates can check their UGC NET June 2025 results using the following steps:

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the "Result" or "UGC NET June 2025 Result" option.

Enter your login details, e.g., your application number and password.

Click the "Submit" button to see your result.

Print your result for future reference.

Stay Informed

The NTA has posted the date of result declaration on its official X handle, making sure that all candidates get to know about the forthcoming results. Now that the date of result declaration has been announced, the candidates can prepare to see their results and proceed further with their academic and professional lives. For more details and updates, it is requested that the candidates visit the official website regularly.

Also read: Important Days and Dates 2025 – Month-wise List