Netflix Removes Ghooskhor Pandat Trailer After Backlash

Netflix has removed the trailer of its upcoming web series Ghooskhor Pandat after facing widespread protests and multiple complaints across several states in North India. The controversy escalated rapidly on social media, prompting legal and regulatory attention.

The title of the series, which loosely translates to “a bribe-taking Pandit”, has sparked strong objections from various groups who claim it is offensive. Taking note of the backlash, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice, while the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also intervened. Additionally, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the release of the series. Amid mounting pressure, Netflix decided to take down the trailer.

The series stars Manoj Bajpayee as Officer Ajay Dixit and follows the story of a police officer whose single act of compassion entangles him in a complex and dangerous criminal conspiracy. The show is directed by Ritesh Shah and presented by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

Adding another layer to the controversy, critics have pointed out that both Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey belong to the Brahmin community, questioning the intent behind the contentious title. With legal challenges intensifying, the fate of Ghooskhor Pandat and its scheduled release on Netflix remains uncertain.