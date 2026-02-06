Hyderabad to Host BioAsia 2026 on February 17–18

Hyderabad is set to take centre stage in the global life sciences space as rapid advances in artificial intelligence and programmable biology continue to transform the way medicines are discovered, developed, and produced. With AI-driven platforms significantly shortening research and manufacturing cycles, the TechBio approach is now moving beyond pilot stages and being applied on a large scale.

Against this backdrop, the city will host BioAsia 2026, Asia’s leading life sciences and healthcare forum, from February 17 to 18. The biennial event is expected to attract an influential gathering of international scientists, AI experts, top industry executives, and policymakers from across the world.

The conference will be formally opened by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. Discussions will focus on the growing intersection of artificial intelligence, advanced biological science,s and smart manufacturing, and how this convergence is redefining the global healthcare ecosystem—from early-stage research to large-scale delivery of therapies.

A key highlight of BioAsia 2026 will be the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 session, which will present the state’s long-term strategy for innovation-led economic growth. The roadmap will emphasise emerging treatment technologies, AI-powered research platforms, and the development of next-generation biomanufacturing capabilities.

The forum will feature several globally renowned speakers. Dr Stefan Miltenyi, founder and president of Miltenyi Biotec, will speak on the future of biologics, covering the journey from discovery to scalable production. Dr Howard Y. Chang, chief scientific officer at Amgen, will address the role of AI-enabled biology in advancing target identification and precision medicine.

Adding a strong AI perspective, Pushmeet Kohli, vice-president of Science at Google DeepMind, will discuss how breakthroughs in foundational AI models and protein science are accelerating innovation in life sciences. Madeleine Roach, executive vice-president and head of business operations at Sanofi, will deliver a plenary session outlining the company’s shift towards an AI-first operating model.

Other notable participants include Anton Groom, Chief AI Officer at MSD; Dr Despina Solomonidou, global head of technical research and development at Novartis; Rashmi Kumar, chief information officer at Medtronic; Eamonn Warren from Eli Lilly; and Badhri Srinivasan, Group CEO of Unilabs. Together, the speakers will explore how TechBio is shaping the future of healthcare and positioning Hyderabad as a global innovation hub.

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