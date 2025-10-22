Nara Rohith & Sireesha’s Wedding On October 30, 2025

The wedding bells are ringing for Nara Rohith and Sireesha, who are set to celebrate their union with a series of grand events beginning this month. As excitement builds around this high-profile celebrity wedding, the confirmed dates for the couple’s journey to matrimony are finally here.

The celebrations will span four days, blending traditional customs with modern festivities. The vibrant Haldi ceremony will kick off the celebrations on October 25th in Hyderabad. This will be followed by the traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony on October 26th, creating a magnificent setting for the groom’s preparations.

On October 28th, the couple will host a lively Mehendi ceremony, promising a fun-filled evening for their friends and family. The celebrations will culminate in the much-anticipated Pelli Muhurtham on October 30th, at 10:35 PM in Hyderabad.

This late-night muhurtham reflects a deep respect for traditional auspicious timings. The entire sequence of events promises to be a memorable, star-studded affair.