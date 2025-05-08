Nani's Gang Leader Child Artiste Turns Samantha's Subham Heroine: Shriya Kontham

Acclaimed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to leave her mark as a producer with her first production venture Shubham, which will be released theatrically on May 9. The supernatural drama has already created a buzz in trade circles, not just because it is Samantha's production debut, but also because of the interesting storyline and promising cast.

The film features actress Shriya Kontham in the female lead role. Shriya, who was last seen in Nani’s Gang Leader, is making her return to the big screen after a significant hiatus. Her comeback with Shubham is being keenly watched by audiences and critics alike. In the film, Shriya plays the character of Srivalli, a young woman who becomes possessed by a spirit. The part is draining and emotionally demanding, requiring both depth and openness, something which Shriya is reported to have delivered so well.

Even though the character is seen in a de-glamorized and spooky appearance, off-screen and in promotional appearances, Shriya appears simply radiant and fashionable, garnering attention for her transformation and versatility.

Shubham promises to balance horror with emotion, supported by a robust story and atmospheric shots. As Samantha enters the producer's role, her support has infused new vigor and a polished creative vision into the venture. The film not only marks a fresh start for Samantha behind the camera but also promises a bright second innings for Shriya as an actress.