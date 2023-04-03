Nani’s Dasara Gets Love from Prabhas

Prabhas is currently busy with completing the shooting portion of Salaar movie under the direction of Prashanth Neel which is set to be released in September 2013.

Prabhas took a break from his hectic shooting to spare time for the most talked-about film of the week -- Dasara. He enjoyed watching Nani's Dasara and posted about the film on his Instagram story with a word of appreciation.

Praising Nani’s work, Prabhas wrote that he loved the Dasara movie. He congratulated the natural star Nani for doing such a film. It is so good to see the rebel star extending his support for the Natural Star's film. Prabhas also appreciated the effort of director Srikanth Odela, actress Keerthy Suresh, and the whole team. Prabhas also opined that they should do more films like Dasara.

After winning the hearts of audiences across India, Dasara is now receiving praise from film stars too. Earlier, superstar Mahesh Babu called Dasara a stunning film.

Meanwhile, Dasara has already done a great business of Rs 71 crores in gross worldwide collections in just 3 days. The film would easily hit the Rs 100 crore mark in a matter of a couple more days.

This would also make Dasara, Nani's highest-grossing film and also the first to join the prestigious 100 Crore Club. Nani will no longer be reckoned a medium-range hero and is now a pan-Indian phenomenon.

