Dasara Total Collections Till Now

Natural Star Nani’s mass action entertainer Dasara is unstoppable in domestic and overseas markets. The movie directed by Srikanth Odela grossed Rs 16 Crores on Sunday. Overall, Dasara collected a gross of Rs 87 Crores in its first-weekend run and is racing towards 100 Cr mark.

Dasara is inching towards $2 Million. The movie collected $1.6 Million thus far. Ever since it hit the screens in multiple languages, Dasara has been receiving positive responses from all quarters. With no competition at the box office, the domination will continue for few more days.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner, Dasara has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. Shinte Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna are the other prominent cast. The film is set in the backdrop of coal mines in a fictional village called Veerapally in Telangana.