Janhvi, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) A video of actress Janhvi Kapoor visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Janhvi is seen dressed in a pink and light green lehenga, while Shikhar sported in a white dhoti and red scarf. The couple were seen offering prayers at the temple and were also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor.

Over the weekend, Shikhar, grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde, was spotted posing with Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor at the NMACC launch. An inside video from the event captured Janhvi and Shikhar together.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR's film 'NTR30'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.