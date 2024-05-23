Naga Chaitanya's never-before-seen Fisherman look from Thandel

Naga Chaitanya is set to play the lead role of a fisherman in his next film, a romance-drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti, alongside Sai Pallavi.

A photo shared by Naga Chaitanya on his Instagram account has gone viral among his fans. The photo provides a glimpse of his character from the sets of "Thandel." The look features Chaitanya sporting a rugged beard and a grown-out messy hairstyle. He is seen wearing a trunk paired with black pants and a red towel around his neck.

The "Majili" star underwent rigorous training to play the role of a fisherman. From physical transformation to mastering the Srikakulam slang, he ensures that his dialogues in the film sound genuine and immersive for the audience.

"Thandel" is based on the true events of a fisherman from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, who lost his way in international waters and found himself in trouble with Pakistani forces. The movie is set to grace the big screens on the 20th of December this year.