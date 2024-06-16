Nikhita Gandhi's father joins her on stage at Kolkata event, belts out popular Bengali song

Kolkata, June 16 (IANS) On the occasion of Father's Day, singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi revealed how her 'papa' joined her on stage at a recent event in Kolkata and sang the cult song 'Kolkata' with her.

Nikhita, who is known for tracks like 'Qaafirana', 'Ullu Ka Pattha', and 'Jugnu', shared: "Papa sang the cult song 'Kolkata' by Anupam Roy and Shreya Ghoshal with me on stage. He is a maxillofacial prosthodontist. He loves music and is a natural."

"He used to sing Kishore Kumar songs in his college days, and all my love for music comes from him. He still sings for recreation and performs on occasion (Kolkata has many musical events), and his love for music is definitely a huge part of my journey as a musician," added Nikhita, who hails from Kolkata.

Nikhita was born into a Bengali and Punjabi family in Kolkata. She pursued a degree in dentistry in Chennai.

The 32-year-old is also a former student of A.R. Rahman's K. M. College of Music and Technology. Her first association with Rahman was during an Indo-German exchange, where she was part of a choir that performed with the German orchestra.

The singer is also known for her songs like 'Raabta Title Song', 'Ghar', 'Tan Tan', 'Qafirana', 'Main Deewana Tera', and Bengali songs like 'Raagi Raja', 'Bolo Dugga Maiki', 'Baare Baare', 'Tui Bolbo Na Tumi', 'Tara Khosa Raat', 'Janina Bhalolaga', among others.

