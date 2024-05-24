Chaitanya and Samantha’s Pelli Scene from Manam Going Viral

The internet is buzzing with viral videos from theatres showing Naga Chaitanya enjoying "Manam" with fans. Commemorating ANR's

One video captures the electric atmosphere during the iconic Pelli scene between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, as the theater erupts with excitement and fans go wild. In the video, Naga Chaitanya is seen trying to calm the ecstatic crowd. These thrilling videos are now making the rounds online, capturing the electrifying energy of the theatres!

It can be noted that Chaitanya and Samantha first shared screen space in Gautham Menon's Ye Maya Chesave in 2010. The couple acted in a handful of films before taking their relationship forward. Chay and Sam got engaged in Jan 2017 and entered into wedlock in October 2017. However, after four years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in October 2021, breaking the hearts of fans of both Chay and Sam. Currently, Chaitanya is reportedly seeing Sobhita Dhulipala.