Pic: Amidst Divorce Rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Steps Out

The media has been abuzz with rumours about the possible divorce of celebrity couple Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. Despite the ongoing speculation, neither of them has made an official statement about their relationship. However, Natasa recently shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story, wearing a chic white top and blue jeans, with a caption hinting at her positive outlook.

Natasa and Hardik married in May 2020 and have a three-year-old son named Agastya. Speculation about their separation began when Natasa removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram handle and was absent from Hardik's matches. Further fuel was added to the rumours by a viral Reddit post that pointed out their lack of recent public interactions and the removal of shared photos from their social media accounts.

A report by the Bombay Times suggested that the couple had been facing marital issues for about six months but dismissed rumours about alimony and PR campaigns as exaggerated and untrue. Additionally, Natasa was recently spotted in Mumbai with Aleksander Alex Ilic, rumoured to be Disha Patani’s boyfriend, and chose not to comment on the divorce rumours when asked by the paparazzi.

With no official word from Natasa Stankovic or Hardik Pandya, the public is left to interpret social media hints and public appearances, leading to continued speculation about the state of their relationship.