Mohini Dey Defends AR Rahman, Calls Him 'Like a Father'

Bassist Mohini Dey, known for her long-standing collaboration with legendary music composer AR Rahman, has spoken out about her close relationship with him, calling him a "father figure" in her life. In an emotional Instagram post, Mohini shared a brief video where she addressed recent rumors and misinformation circulating about her and Rahman. She also urged the public to respect their privacy and exercise kindness.

In the video, Mohini explained the deep respect and admiration she holds for Rahman, who she described as a pivotal influence in her life. "I have a lot of father figures and role models, and I've been fortunate to have them play vital roles in my upbringing. AR happens to be one of them," she said. "By AR, I mean AR Rahman. I respect him a lot. He is just like my father. He is actually a little bit younger than my dad, and his daughter is exactly my age. We have a lot of respect and love for each other."

Reflecting on her time working with Rahman, Mohini recalled her eight and a half years as the bassist for his band, a period that greatly shaped her musical journey. "I worked with him in his band as his bassist for eight and a half years. Until five years ago, I moved to the US and began working with other artists, developing my own music and touring with my band," she said.

Addressing the rumors and the emotional toll it has taken on her, Mohini made a heartfelt plea for understanding. "Please be kind and respect our privacy. It's a personal matter, and it's painful. It's a painful process. So please be kind," she urged, calling for sensitivity and a halt to the "misinformation and baseless assumptions" that have been spreading.

