Mechanic Rocky review and rating: Needs Repairs!

Vishwak Sen's latest movie, Mechanic Rocky, has hit theatres. Directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, this film marks Sen's third release of the year, following Gami and Gangs of Godavari. While the previous two films were disasters, Vishwak is pinning all his hopes on Mechanic Rocky and has aggressively promoted the film. However, it fails to live up to the hype generated through its promotions. Let's take a look at what didn't work for Mechanic Rocky and what little did.

Plot

The story revolves around Nagumomu Rakesh, alias Rocky (Vishwak Sen), a young mechanic who drops out of college. He works at his father Ramakrishna's (Narresh VK) garage, repairing vehicles and teaching driving. Rocky's life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Maya (Shraddha Srinath) and Priya (Meenakshi Chaudhary), two women who come to learn driving from him. As Rocky falls for Priya, his life takes a complicated twist, and he quits college. But what happens when he finds out about Priya after a long time? What secrets does he uncover about her? How does Maya influence their lives?

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda confirms relationship with Rashmika Mandanna!

Also read: IFFI 2024: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Join Nagarjuna at 55th IFFI in Goa

Performances and Technicalities:

Vishwak Sen performs convincingly, and Meenakshi Chaudhary and Shraddha Srinath take the cake with prominent roles. Then there's the supporting cast with Suniel, Narresh, Harshavardhan and Rodyes Raghu. Mechanic Rocky, by Vishwak Sen, was all set to be a thrilling ride and had all the ingredients but fell short in many places because of too much commercialization and a dragged-out runtime.

Pros:

A relatable core plot that explores the dark world of online scams

Two twists in the second half that will keep you engrossed

Shraddha Srinath, who takes the cake for her stunning performance

Cons:

A routine template-driven screenplay in the first half that does test your patience

Boring songs that do not impress at all

Dialogues that seem to be very poorly written and lack punch

Unnecessary action episodes that add to the runtime

A climax that is predictable and routine

Analysis

The premise of Mechanic Rocky, which centers on the growing threat of fraud targeting middle-class people in India—such as fake lottery wins, bogus parcel deliveries, and false credit score alerts—is highly relevant. As the film points out, about twenty thousand such crimes occur daily in India. Director Raviteja Mullapudi effectively taps into this issue, using it as the foundation for the story. However, while the core plot has potential, the film's execution falls short in several key areas.

In the first half, Mullapudi's attempt to blend commercial elements detracts from the central narrative. The pacing becomes sluggish, with a template-driven screenplay that feels formulaic—featuring unnecessary songs, fight sequences, a clichéd hero-villain dynamic, and a forced romantic subplot. These elements disrupt the flow of the story and test the audience's patience.

Even when the story picks up in the second half and the plot starts to unfold in a more engaging way, the director introduces a celebratory song between Vishwak Sen and Meenakshi Chaudhary, which halts the momentum. The film concludes with a predictable action sequence and clichéd "punch" dialogues, further undermining the potential of the plot.

The film’s core idea could have been better served by a tighter, more focused thriller. The decision to add action, romance, comedy, and thriller elements muddied the narrative, detracting from its impact. As with many of Vishwak Sen's films, Mechanic Rocky is also filled with profanity, which may not resonate well with all viewers.

In conclusion, Mechanic Rocky has an intriguing premise, but its reliance on unnecessary commercial elements and a bloated runtime ultimately leads to a missed opportunity. While the film has potential, it fails to capitalize on it, leaving the audience with a sense of unfulfilled promise.

Verdict: Needs Repairs!

Also read: Prabhas and Samantha: Ormax Media's Top Stars for October