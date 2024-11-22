Zebra Movie Review, Rating: Fails to Engage!

Satyadev makes his return to the big screen with Zebra, a crime thriller that also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Dolly Dhananjaya in key roles. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film tackles banking fraud and its consequences, set against the backdrop of a complex web of crime and suspense. Released alongside Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky, Zebra promises thrills, but does it live up to expectations? Let’s take a closer look.

Plot:

Surya (Satyadev) is a diligent employee at the Bank of Trust, deeply in love with Swathi (Priya Bhavani Shankar), who works at a different bank. When Swathi makes a critical mistake at her job, she turns to Surya for help. Surya uses his knowledge of banking loopholes to fix the issue, but his actions inadvertently draw him into a dangerous situation involving a notorious thug, Aadi (Dolly Dhananjaya). To get out of the mess, Surya is forced to come up with 5 crores, but things spiral out of control. The story follows Surya's struggle to resolve the crisis, with the looming threat of Aadi and the deepening complications surrounding the fraud.

Performances:

Satyadev delivers a strong performance as Surya, showcasing his versatility in handling multiple shades of the character — from romance to action and tension. He carries the film well, anchoring the narrative with his commitment. Dolly Dhananjaya’s portrayal of Aadi, while menacing, doesn’t fully realize the potential of the character, primarily due to a lack of depth in the writing. Sunil, caught between comedy and a negative role, delivers a somewhat repetitive performance, which doesn't leave much impact. Sathyaraj, though decent, doesn’t leave a lasting impression. Priya Bhavani Shankar, on the other hand, shines in her role, skillfully portraying a woman trapped in a difficult situation, effectively balancing vulnerability and strength.

Technical Aspects:

The film’s script, written by Eashvar Karthic, is a take on banking fraud and the risks associated with it. The concept of using technology to exploit banking systems opens up avenues for suspense and emotional tension, but unfortunately, the screenplay falters in execution. The film’s pacing suffers due to the inclusion of too many subplots, which ultimately make the narrative feel overly complex and drag the story down.

Ravi Basrur’s music doesn’t leave much of an impression, though the background score, particularly in the second half, adds some intensity to the proceedings. The cinematography is a bright spot, with some well-executed slow-motion shots and effective use of the bank setting. However, the film would have benefited from tighter editing, as several scenes, especially in the first half, seem unnecessary and slow the story down.

What Works:

The intriguing premise of banking fraud

What Doesn’t Work:

A lengthy runtime with unnecessary filler scenes

A convoluted, meandering screenplay

Underdeveloped antagonist and logic gaps

Analysis:

Zebra starts off strong, drawing the audience in with an interesting premise centered around banking fraud and its impact on the lives of ordinary employees. The initial setup is engaging, and the film promises high stakes, especially when Surya gets caught up in the criminal activities surrounding Aadi. The interval twist also adds a layer of intrigue, keeping things interesting for a while.

However, the film’s pacing suffers from too many filler scenes and an over-complicated screenplay. The director tries to weave multiple subplots together, but this only results in a narrative that feels bloated and unfocused. As a result, the film drags, particularly in the second half, where there’s an expectation of high-octane thrills that never fully materialize.

The antagonist, Aadi, is supposed to be the main source of tension, but his character lacks depth and the menace required to create real suspense. The slow pacing, along with the inclusion of unnecessary subplots, makes the film feel like a missed opportunity.

Despite some decent action sequences and a satisfactory climax, the film's potential is ultimately undercut by a convoluted narrative and uneven pacing. Had the screenplay been more streamlined and the runtime trimmed, Zebra could have been a more impactful experience.

Bottom Line:

Zebra has the potential for gripping thrills, but it gets bogged down by a complex, meandering narrative and a slow pace. It’s an average watch, with a few moments of excitement but ultimately lacking the tension and cohesion needed to make it a standout film.

Verdict: Lacklustre!

