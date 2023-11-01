Manoj & Mounika With Ambani. What's Brewing Guys?

Recently-wed couple Manoj Manchu and Mounika Bhuma Manchu exuded charisma on the red carpet at an event in Mumbai. Manoj sported a striking black tuxedo adorned with zipper accents and complemented his attire with shiny patent leather shoes. On the other hand, Mounika Bhuma Manchu chose an elegant black satin pantsuit paired with a sheer and satin corset. She added a touch of glamour with dazzling diamond earrings and completed her look with loose curls and a sophisticated Louis Vuitton clutch.

The power couple was spotted mingling with none other than the renowned business magnate, Mr. Mukesh Ambani. According to sources present at the event, they engaged in a lengthy and animated conversation until the Reliance boss was called away to attend to other guests.

This star-studded gathering featured A-list Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena and Karishma Kapoor, John Abraham, and numerous international models and fashion influencers. Notably, Manoj Manchu and Mounika Bhuma Manchu were the sole prominent representatives from the South Indian film industry on the guest list.

Speaking about the event, actor Manoj Manchu expressed, "It was a fantastic evening, and the journey was well worth it. Mounika and I had an engaging conversation with Mr. Ambani, who proved to be a gracious host. Our brief interaction shed light on various aspects."

Mounika added, "The event's highlight was undoubtedly meeting Mr. Ambani and his family. They are truly redefining the realms of retail and entertainment, areas of interest for us as well. I must say his attention to detail was heartwarming and provided valuable insights."

Entertainment, certainly, but what's brewing, Manoj and Mounika? Could we anticipate entrepreneurial endeavors or a collaboration with Reliance?

On the professional front, Manoj Manchu is gearing up for the shooting of a pan-Indian, multilingual project. Additionally, he is working on another exhilarating high-octane action film currently in production.