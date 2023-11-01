Denied ticket by Cong, SC Commission chief resigns in poll-bound Rajasthan

Jaipur, November 1 (IANS) Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa on Wednesday resigned as the Chairman of the Rajasthan SC Commission after being denied ticket for the November 25 Assembly elections in the state.

"I am rendering my resignation. I kept asking, but the Chief Minister did not give statutory status to the SC Commission. I want to request the high command that if Congress retains power, this guarantee should be there. It is not a new thing to not get a ticket for Assembly elections. May be this is the gift of speaking the truth... We belong to the group of people who have been loyal to the party,” Bairwa said.

“I do support Sachin Pilot. He is young and capable," he added.

Maintaining that he is not angry with the party, the Congress leader said, "I will talk to the high command. My crime is that I speak the truth…"

Reacting to the development, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “The Chairman of Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Commission has revealed the truth in his resignation. It is clear from their plight that Dalit sisters and brothers are not heard by the Congress and are severely discriminated against.

"The Congress has duped Dalits. Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, who portray themselves as heroes in election speeches, are actually staunch opponents of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's ideas."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.