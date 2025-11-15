Mangli Bayilone Ballipalike Song Glimpse Goes Viral on Social Media

The recently released glimpse of the upcoming song “Bayilone Ballivalike” has taken over social media platforms in no time. As soon as the video dropped, it began circulating widely, drawing attention for its vibrant visuals and catchy tune.

Influencers on Instagram and YouTube are emulating the steps Mangal did in that video; that has also further fueled it. The energetic choreography with a colourful festive background seems to strike a chord with the audience.

The short video has also done exceptionally well on YouTube, gathering over 1.1 million views in just 48 hours since its release. This response has raised the bar for the full song.

Music lovers are eagerly waiting for the complete version, which is expected to be out soon.

Also read: iBomma Owner Ravi Arrested: Cyberabad Police Crack Down on Piracy