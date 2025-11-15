Telangana High Court Website Hacked; Betting Page Appears Briefly, Police Launch Probe

The Telangana High Court’s official website was briefly hacked on Friday, November 14, causing a temporary disruption in accessing court order copies. Visitors to the portal were unexpectedly redirected to a betting website for several minutes, creating concern within the legal community and among users of the site.

Following the incident, the High Court Registrar lodged a formal complaint with the Hyderabad Police. A case has been registered, and cybercrime officials have initiated an investigation to trace the source of the breach and determine how the attackers gained access to the portal.

Authorities are working to restore full functionality and enhance security measures to prevent future incidents.