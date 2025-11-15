Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Hit or Flop?

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-anticipated Kaantha has begun its theatrical run on a surprisingly low note, pulling in only around Rs.4 crore on Day 1 across India. For a film headlined by Dulquer and backed by the presence of Rana Daggubati, expectations were considerably higher, but early numbers indicate a softer-than-expected start.

What makes the opening figure more concerning is the comparison with Dulquer’s previous Telugu outings. His last major hit Lucky Bhaskar opened far stronger, and even King of Kotha, which ended up as one of his biggest commercial disappointments, managed around Rs.6 crore nett on its opening day, significantly higher than Kaantha’s start. This places Kaantha in a tricky position as it steps into its first weekend.

Critically, however, the film has scored well. Reviewers have praised Kaantha for its artistic treatment, grounded performances, and technical finesse. But it is exactly this artistic tone that may pose a challenge in mass markets. Early chatter suggests that while urban cinephiles may appreciate its texture and narrative style, its appeal to B and C-centre audiences remains uncertain.

For the film to emerge as a clean hit, trade analysts estimate that it needs to collect close to Rs.60 crore during its theatrical run. With a modest Day 1 and a niche genre, the next 48 hours become crucial in determining whether Kaantha can gain momentum. Strong word-of-mouth is essential, without it, sustaining shows through the week may prove difficult.

Dulquer and Rana have aggressively promoted the film across television, digital platforms, and on-ground events, ensuring widespread visibility. But promotions alone cannot drive long-term footfall. For Kaantha to truly turn the tide, it must connect with the masses and convert critical acclaim into solid ticket sales.