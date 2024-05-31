Mahesh Babu's Touching Words for Late Dad Krishna on his Birthday

On May 31, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his late father, legendary superstar Krishna, on what would have been his 81st birthday. Sharing a throwback picture, Mahesh Babu wrote an emotional note: "Happy birthday Nanna… you are deeply missed, and will always live on in every memory of mine!"

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, fondly referred to as Krishna passed away on November 15, 2022, at age 79. His untimely demise left the Telugu film industry in shock after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital unconscious on November 14.

Born on May 31, 1943, to Ghattamaneni Raghavayya Chowdary and Nagaratnamma, Krishna predominantly worked in Telugu cinema. During his five-decade career, he acted in over 350 films, earning him the fond nickname "Superstar" from fans. Krishna was one of the highest-paid actors of his time.

In remembrance, Mahesh Babu founded the Superstar Krishna Educational Fund to provide scholarships to 40 students in need, ranging from school to post-graduate degrees. This initiative serves as a tribute to his late father's legacy.

Mahesh is currently working on the highly anticipated project "SSMB29" alongside acclaimed director Rajamouli.