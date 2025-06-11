Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli’s SSMB29 to Feature a Ramayana Angle?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, continues to generate massive buzz despite minimal official updates. While the makers have yet to reveal the storyline or the complete ensemble, hints from the director and his close circle suggest something truly ambitious is in store.

The movie, which stars superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead, is described as a high-stakes adventure spanning continents. Rajamouli’s father and celebrated screenwriter, KV Vijayendra Prasad, has previously hinted that the narrative draws loose inspiration from the works of Wilbur Smith—famous for his Africa-based historical novels—but with a unique Indian perspective infused with mythology.

Adding to the intrigue, new chatter online points to a possible Ramayana-inspired subplot within the film. According to speculation, a key arc from the ancient epic might be reinterpreted with a fresh, cinematic touch—potentially adding a spiritual or philosophical layer to the action-packed journey.

Though fan theories are multiplying, the team has chosen to stay tight-lipped, preserving the mystery around what is shaping up to be a landmark film in Indian cinema.

Mahesh Babu is expected to play a globe-trotting explorer, while reports suggest that global star Priyanka Chopra may join the project as the female lead. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

With SS Rajamouli at the helm, expectations are sky-high, and if the rumors hold true, SSMB29 could be a grand fusion of mythology, adventure, and world-class storytelling.