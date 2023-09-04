Kushi's Day 3 Collections: Vijay Deverakonda's Film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is on cloud nine as his recent outing Kushi has been receiving positive reviews from critics, cinephiles and audiences alike. The film collected Rs 70.23 crores of gross at the worldwide box office just in three days (as of the end of Sunday). Kushi is mining gold at the box office. We shall update area-wise collections of the film shortly:

For those who are unversed, the Kushi success meet will be held today at Vizag at Gurajada Kalakshetram. Vijay Deverakonda will be gracing the event as the chief guest.

On Sunday, the actor sought the blessings of God at the Yadari temple. He has been promoting the film even after it continues to rake in the moolah at the ticket windows.

Vijay Deverakonda thanked the audience for making Kushi a smash hit with their support.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.