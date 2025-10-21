K Ramp Producer Fires on Website Owner

Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp hit theatres on October 18 and opened to mixed reviews. However, unfazed by the criticism, the film has managed to maintain strong momentum at the box office. Positive word of mouth has helped it emerge as a success, with the makers announcing that the film grossed ₹17.5 crore worldwide within just three days of release.

Meanwhile, producer Rajesh Danda expressed disappointment over a section of websites reportedly managed from the US, accusing them of deliberately spreading negativity about the film. He stated that certain online reviews had impacted K-Ramp’s box office performance in the US. To counter this, Rajesh announced a US promotional tour featuring hero Kiran Abbavaram along with members of the cast and crew.

However, during the live telecast of the K-Ramp success meet, Rajesh sharply criticized one particular website and made strong remarks against its owner. Visibly upset with the negative coverage and critical reviews, the producer appeared to lose his cool during the event.

The issue has now snowballed into a major controversy in Tollywood. If reports are to be believed, Rajesh is also considering filing a formal complaint with the Telugu Film Producers Council. More details are awaited.