K-RAMP First Review: How is Kiran Abbavaram's Diwali Release?

K-RAMP, starring Kiran Abbavaram, had its US premieres, and the initial reactions suggest a mixed start for the youthful entertainer. The film begins with the introduction of Kiran Abbavaram’s character — a rich, spoiled brat — setting the stage for what promises to be a blend of humor and drama.

While the first half is largely passable, nothing about the narrative feels particularly fresh, despite its vibrant Kerala setting. The second half dips further, with over-the-top comedy sequences and an unconvincing twist around the heroine’s character that fail to land. Director’s attempt to make the most of Kerala’s scenic backdrop also falls flat, leaving the film visually underwhelming.

Veteran actor Naresh’s use of cuss words feels jarring and out of place, considering his stature and experience. On a brighter note, Kiran Abbavaram shows visible improvement in his performance compared to his earlier outings.

A more detailed review will follow soon.