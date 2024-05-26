Jaw-Dropping Price of Allu Arjun's Luxury Watch: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun recently attended the star-studded 'Tollywood Director's Day' as a special guest, and all eyes were on his wrist game. The "Pushpa" actor styled himself in ways that showed off his simplicity and exquisite taste, donning a simple brown t-shirt. However, it was his choice of timepiece that stole the show.

Allu Arjun complemented his outfit with a brown leather-strapped Panerai Luminor Marina (PAM 01104), a luxury watch that comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of up to Rs 3.97 lakh. The attire went along with his energetic presence.

It is not the first time Allu Arjun has displayed his taste in qualitative things; his cars, watches, shoes, and script choices all stand as a testament to his taste.

On the work front, Allu Arjun's biggest blockbuster franchise, "Pushpa," is generating more anticipation by the day for the sequel, "Pushpa 2: The Rule." This work by Sukumar, in collaboration with stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, will grace the screens on August 15 this year.