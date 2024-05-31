It's Over for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: B-Town Couple Ends Their Relationship!

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were in a long, warm, and beautiful relationship for years, and everyone loved them together. They were the ultimate couple's goals.

Unfortunately, it's been confirmed by multiple sources that they've decided to go their separate ways in a very respectful manner. According to Pinkvilla, they've ended things and are going to handle it with a lot of dignity.

A source spilled the beans, saying, “Malaika and Arjun had something really special, and they'll always have a special place in each other's hearts. They've decided to split, but they're not going to be out here spilling the tea on what went wrong. They want to keep it classy and not let anyone talk trash about their relationship.”

The source also said, “They had this amazing relationship that's sadly come to an end. But, there's no drama between them. They really respect each other and have been there for one another. Even though they're parting ways, they're going to keep showing each other that same respect. They were serious for so long, and they just want people to give them some space right now.”

Rumors about Arjun and Malaika’s relationship started swirling in 2018 when they showed up together at a fashion show event. They made it official on social media during Malaika’s 45th birthday and even started hanging out with each other’s families. Arjun even talked about their relationship when he was on Koffee With Karan.

As for work, Arjun Kapoor is set to play the bad guy in "Singham Again" directed by Rohit Shetty, and he's also got "No Entry 2" with Anees Bazmee, where he'll be starring alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, Malaika is busy with endorsements and reality shows.