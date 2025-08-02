Hrithik and NTR's War 2 US Record: Fastest $100K Advance Ticket Sales in North America

Hrithik Roshan and NTR's much-anticipated action spectacle War 2 is making waves even before its release, setting a new benchmark in the North American market. The film has become the fastest Indian movie to surpass USD 100,000 in advance ticket sales, achieving the milestone in just seven hours.

This record-breaking feat highlights the immense global anticipation. War 2 has now overtaken the previous record held by NTR’s own film Devara, which had crossed the same mark in 11 hours and 37 minutes earlier this year.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, is part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe and features Kiara Advani in the female lead role. Touted as the biggest Indian release of 2025, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Keeping the hype intact, the makers have adopted a ‘less is more’ strategy by closely guarding plot details and promotional content, ensuring that key moments are preserved for the theatrical experience.

With record-breaking pre-sales and an all-star cast, War 2 is poised to dominate the box office, both in India and internationally.